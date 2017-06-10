Kamla Bhasin Hated Gender Biases in Poems, So She Wrote Her Own

(Feminist icon Kamla Bhasin passed away in the wee hours of Saturday, 25 September. This video, which was first published on 10 June 2017, has been reposted from The Quint’s archives to mark her demise.)

The Snow Whites, the Cinderellas and the Little Red Riding Hoods of the world have a fundamental problem. They are designed to serve a certain purpose – to uphold society’s patriarchal status quo.

Girls in each of these fairly tales are projected as lesser beings, whose futures are dependent on the men who will come to their rescue. They are ‘damsels in distress,’ who are trapped in the clutches of an 'ugly witch’ or an ‘evil stepmom’. These tales only feature three, one-dimensional female characters – she is either a beautiful, helpless soul, or the antagonist. Nothing in between.