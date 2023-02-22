Indian American Behind US’ First Caste Discrimination Ban: Who Is Kshama Sawant?

An Indian American politician and economist, Sawant has served on the Seattle City Council since 2014.
(Photo: Pranay Dutta Roy/ The Quint)
Video Producer: Aparna Singh
Video Editor: Abhishek Sharma
On Tuesday, 21 February, Seattle achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first city in the United States to explicitly prohibit discrimination based on caste after Indian American Seattle City Council member Kshama Sawant introduced a "first-in-the-nation" legislation to ban caste-based discrimination.
“This bill is not technically complicated, it’s a very simple question: Should discrimination based on caste be allowed to continue in Seattle?” Sawant said and noted that she hopes that the move will be a “beacon” that other cities follow.
An Indian American politician and economist, Sawant has served on the Seattle City Council since 2014. She is a member of Socialist Alternative, and the first and only member of the party to be elected to public office yet.
Sawant was born in a middle-class Tamil household and was mostly raised in Mumbai. She graduated with a bachelor's degree in computer science from the University of Mumbai.
"While growing up in India, Kshama was always conscious of the extreme poverty and inequality surrounding her," a Seattle government website says of Sawant.
A former software engineer, she became an economics instructor in Seattle after she immigrated to the US from India. Sawant's motive to move to the United States and study economics was largely owed to her wanting to "better understand the root causes of oppression and poverty." However, it was after moving to the US that she "surprised and radicalised by the inequality and poverty that exists here."
After earning her PhD, Kshama moved to Seattle and began teaching at Seattle Central Community College, Seattle University, and the University of Washington Tacoma.
Sawant ran unsuccessfully for the Washington House of Representatives back in 2012 before she won a seat on the Seattle City Council.
She narrowly survived a recall election in December 2021, the first Seattle saw since 1975, by a thin margin of 310 votes, or 0.76 percent.
Sawant is a teacher, a socialist activist, and organiser and has campaigned in solidarity with the Committee for a Workers' International.
The significance of the legislation lies in the fact that it recognises and addresses a form of discrimination that is often overlooked in the United States. Moreover, it not only acknowledges the existence of caste-based discrimination but also takes concrete steps to prevent and protect people against casteism.
It will ban discrimination based on caste in places of public accommodation, such as hotels, public transportation, public restrooms, or retail establishments.
The law will also prohibit housing discrimination based on caste in rental housing leases, property sales, and mortgage loans, the statement by Kshama Sawant said.
The bill's passage is a significant victory for the South Asian American community, who have long advocated for the recognition of caste-based discrimination in the United States.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)