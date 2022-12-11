How a French Man Won 'Right to Be Boring' At Work; Reparation Worth Rs 2.5 Lakhs

Mr T, as referred by the court, worked for a Paris-based consultancy firm, Cubik Partners.
Well, you have got to fight for your 'Right Not to Party'! That’s what a Frenchman did... Here's how.
Earlier in November 2022, the Court of Cassation in Paris vindicated a native for being ‘Too Boring at Work’ and announced reparation worth $3085 – which is roughly Rs 2.5 lakh.
The firm, popular for its ‘fun and pro approach towards work’, reportedly forced its employees to participate in seminars, weekend drinks, simulated sexual acts, sharing beds with colleagues, cruel nicknaming.
For abstaining from joining such events, on the grounds of his opposing definition of 'fun', Mr T was reportedly declared entitled to critical behaviour, being boring, bad at listening and difficult to work with.
Eventually, he was sacked in 2015 based on 'professional inadequacy'.
Filing a suit in court, Mr T fought a seven-year-long battle in court before redemption came in November 2022. Vindicating Mr T, the court ruled that he was ‘exercising his freedom of expression' and was thus, granted the ‘Right to be Boring’.
Cubik Partners has been ordered to pay compensation worth $3085.
