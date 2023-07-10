Explained: Why Did North India Receive So Much Rainfall?

Rains continued to lash large parts of Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh for the third straight day on Monday, 10 July, affecting normal life in the region. Schools remained shut in the national capital due to heavy rains.

Over the weekend, waterlogging, landslides, and flash floods were reported from states in north India. On Sunday, the Central Water Commission (CWC) said that the water level in the Yamuna river in Delhi is going up and is expected to breach the danger mark of 205.33 metres on Tuesday, 11 July.

However, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal assured people that experts have said a flood situation might not arise in the national capital.