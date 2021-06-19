An Abandoned Child & This Meghalaya Man’s Longing To Be Her Father

On 30 October 2019, Kyrmen Shylla, social welfare minister of Meghalaya, received a call early in the morning from his sister. She informed him about an infant found abandoned in the compound of their house, in Nongrim Hills, Shillong.
Shylla rushed home from his quarters and saw the child, neatly wrapped in a blanket. He immediately took the baby into his arms.
Shylla called the police and while they followed the standard protocols, he also rang DCPO Kong Matti from the social welfare department. After seeking permission from the police and Kong Matti, he got the baby checked at a nearby hospital where he found that the baby is approximately a week-old girl.
He knew that he cannot keep the child, therefore he informed the State Adoption Resource Agency. Since then, the baby is at the adoption agency in Shillong and Shylla’s family is in the process of bringing her home.
Shylla knew that there were procedures to be followed for adoption but he didn’t expect the adoption process to take this long.
Him being a single man, the law doesn’t allow him to adopt a girl child.
After a discussion within his family, they decided that one of Shylla’s 14 siblings, his sister, will adopt the child in her name and has enrolled herself in the procedure.
But that hasn’t made things easy for them.
Shylla has written a letter to Union Minister Smriti Irani, asking her for her help and intervention in this matter. They have been told that the matter is being looked into and the delay is due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Shylla’s family belong to the Jaintia Hills in Meghalaya. ‘Wanhi’ is a Khasi word that translates to ‘The one who comes to the family on her own.’ Shylla and his family see the child as a blessing.
Shylla is looking after Wanhi while she is under the care of Lawei Baphyrnai Specialised Adoption Agency in Shillong.
Shylla and his family members also celebrated her first birthday at the agency.
But he is not able to visit her often as he fears being a carrier of COVID-19. Shylla, owing to his job, is required to travel frequently within the state.
According to the law, any person who has the information of the infant can contact the agency and claim the infant within 60 days, failing which the infant will be declared legally free for adoption.
It’s been over a year and yet, Shylla and his family have not been able to adopt the child.
