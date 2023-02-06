A Story of Grit: Diksha Singh's Silent Rebellion to Follow Her B-Girl Dream

Diksha Singh aka B-girl Cloudy is a young girl who has been balancing her family's expectations – and even earning from her school days – just so that she can pursue her dream of being a b-girl.
Diksha, who comes from a middle-class family from West Bengal's Konnagar, was trained in Bharatanatyam, but discovered her interest in hip-hop through television shows.
Fascinated by backflips, down-rock, and other stunts, she also aspired to be like one of those cool dancers on TV.
Diksha's family wanted her and her two sisters to focus on their studies.
Post her class 10 examinations, she, with the help of her elder sisters Sneha and Manovita, convinced her parents to take up dance classes, where she went on to become an instructor.
Diksha's days were long and hard. For two years, she used to wake up at 4 am and wind up her day only at 11 pm. School, long train rides, dance classes for four hours, and then tuitions in her neighbourhood, took a toll on her.
Post-recovery, Diksha tried all she could to convince her parents to allow her to dance. But they didn't budge.
With no option left, she started learning and teaching dance without her parents' knowledge or consent.
She seems to have found the right balance for now.
Her day job is as an HR professional at a top multinational, and in the evenings, she is back in her happy place, at the breaking studio dancing and teaching aspiring dancers.
