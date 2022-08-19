'Choking Millions': Pollution From Chulhas Impacting Women in Delhi's Slums

In Delhi – which is one of the most polluted cities in the world with pollution levels far exceeding the permissible standards – 20% of the annual average of PM 2.5 levels comes from household air pollution due to the burning of solid fuels for cooking and heating.

Women who work around the chulhas, and the children who are mostly in the house around their mothers, are disproportionately affected by this and face the double burden of air pollution – from the outdoors and indoors. They are at a high risk of facing respiratory issues and breathing difficulties to more severe health impacts such as lung damage and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD).

‘Choking Millions’ is an attempt to chronicle the hardships that women undergo every day, to be able to cook food for themselves and their families through the voice of Rama who is a witness to these testimonies.