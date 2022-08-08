Delhi Crime 2 Trailer: Shefali Shah Returns As DCP Vartika To Hunt Down Killer

The new trailer for Delhi Crime season 2 has dropped. The show stars Shefali Shah, Adil Hussain, Anurag Arora, Sidharth Bhardwaj and Gopal Dutt. The series, yet again, takes inspiration from true events for the storyline.
The trailer depicts Shefali’s DCP Vartika Chaturvedi trying to solve a case that involves multiple murders in Delhi. She is out to catch the killer but is finding it difficult to do so. She also joined by her other teammates, Neeti Singh (Rasika Duggal) and Bhupendra Singh (Rajesh Tailang).
The first season of the show was written and directed by Richie Mehta. It was based on the Delhi police’s investigation of the 2012 Delhi gang rape.
Delhi Crime season 1 had also premiered at Sundance. The show won the Outstanding Drama Series award at the International Emmy Awards, becoming the first Indian series to do so.
Apart from Delhi Crime Shefali Shah was last seen in Darlings. She starred on the film alongside Alia Bhatt.
Delhi Crime Season 2 will stream on Netflix from 26 August.
