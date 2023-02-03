Happening Now: Decode Budget 2023 LIVE With Raghav Bahl

The Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on 1 February is being touted as one for the masses, with significant changes in the income tax slabs as well as sops for women and senior citizens.

In her last full Budget for the Modi 2.0 government, Sitharaman increased the tax exemption limit to Rs 3 lakh and increased the tax rebate limit from the existing Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7 lakh under the new tax regime.