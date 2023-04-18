'Media Misguided Public': Tibetan Communities Rally in Support of Dalai Lama

On the same day, in Gangtok, six Tibetan associations held a 'peace solidarity prayer' in support of Dalai Lama, condemning the "media houses and media influencers who have misinterpreted the news and misguided innocent public."

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang also backed Dalai Lama in a tweet, saying:

"It is disheartening to witness baseless accusations leveled against H.H the 14th Dalai Lama, a global spiritual figure and a messenger of peace. The entire Sikkimese people stand in solidarity with H.H the 14th Dalai Lama and sincerely appeal to everyone to uphold his values and refrain from spreading rhetoric to malign his image."