'Media Misguided Public': Tibetan Communities Rally in Support of Dalai Lama

Days after Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama was called out on social media for 'kissing' a young boy on camera, hundreds of his supporters rallied for him, demanding an apology from the media for 'misinterpreting' the gesture.
(Photo: Namita Chauhan/The Quint)
Video Editor: Purnendu Pritam
Protests led by Tibetan communities erupted in West Bengal's Darjeeling, Sikkim's Gangtok, Ladakh, and Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh, condemning the 'false allegations' made in the 'misleading video'.
On the same day, in Gangtok, six Tibetan associations held a 'peace solidarity prayer' in support of Dalai Lama, condemning the "media houses and media influencers who have misinterpreted the news and misguided innocent public."
Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang also backed Dalai Lama in a tweet, saying:
"It is disheartening to witness baseless accusations leveled against H.H the 14th Dalai Lama, a global spiritual figure and a messenger of peace. The entire Sikkimese people stand in solidarity with H.H the 14th Dalai Lama and sincerely appeal to everyone to uphold his values and refrain from spreading rhetoric to malign his image."
On 13 April, a rally was held by the Monpa people (Tibetan Buddhist tribe) in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang, stating that the social media trolling of their spiritual leader hurt their sentiments.
In Ladakh too, a march was jointly taken out by the Ladakh Buddhist Association and the Tibetan community in 15 April. The protesters claimed the video was a conspiracy to defame Dalai Lama.
The controversial video that went viral last week showed Dalai Lama 'kissing' a child on his lips and allegedly asking him to 'suck his tongue' at an event on 1 March. Many on social media termed the incident "disturbing" and "disgusting."
After widespread outrage, Dalai Lama put out a statement apologising to the boy's family.
The statement added, "His Holiness often teases people he meets in an innocent and playful way, even in public and before cameras. he regrets the incident."
