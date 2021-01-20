Help Rebuild India by Visiting Meghalaya & the Northeast in 2021

Dear India,

This is a message on the behalf of everyone from Meghalaya – and not just Meghalaya but from northeast India. After a tough 2020, we are in 2021. The vaccine is here and with it has brought hope. But we still need to take precautions, maintain social distancing and wear masks.

2021 is the year when we need to rebuild and restart. The northeastern states have been able to shield itself from the pandemic much more efficiently than others expected. This has shown that if we have the will to do something, we can do it, even though we are a small state.

In 2021, as a step towards rebuilding our nation and our state, why don’t you try to explore Meghalaya. We have opened our state to tourism. It’s completely safe; all precautions have been taken. When you visit us, you’ll not only be surprised by the culture, the cuisine, the people, the stunning tourist sites but you’ll also contribute towards rebuilding the economy of the region.

Wish you all a very Happy Republic Day.