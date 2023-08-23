Chandrayaan-3 Landing | What Is Onboard India's Third Lunar Mission?

What Is Onboard India's Third Lunar Mission?
As Chandrayaan-3 approaches the Moon for soft landing on Wednesday, 23 August, we looked closer at what's inside India's third lunar mission, and what it hopes to accomplish in its time on the Moon.
Chandrayaan-3 will attempt soft landing at around 6.04 pm on 23 August, ISRO said.
Before we tell you what's onboard Chandrayaan-3, let's briefly go over its objectives.
To demonstrate safe, soft landing on lunar surface
To demonstrate rover exploration on the Moon
To conduct scientific experiments on the Moon
To help achieve this goal Chandrayaan-3 has seven science payloads across and inside its Lander module, Rover Module, and Propulsion Module.
The payload includes:
RAMBHA (Radio anatomy of Moon bound hypersensitive ionosphere and atmosphere)
Measures near-surface plasma density and changes to surface plasma over time.
CHASTE (Chandra’s surface thermophysical experiment)
Measures thermal properties of the Moon’s surface.
