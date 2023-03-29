PM Modi Takes Digs At Opposition: 'All The Corrupt On One Platform Now'

A day after leaders and MPs of the opposition staged a protest against the Narendra Modi-led BJP government, PM Modi hit back, accusing them of attempting to attack the very foundations of Indian democracy.

On 28 March, PM Narendra Modi spoke at the inauguration of the BJP's new office in Delhi, spitting fire at opposition leaders, stating that they were targeting India's constitutional values with their protests.

In the last week of March, several opposition leaders staged protests demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into Gautam Adani and the Hindenburg report which accused the billionaire industrialist of alleged fraud among other charges.

The opposition has also accused the Central Government of using constitutional agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to "target dissenters and opposition leaders."

These developments came even as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was convicted in a 2019 defamation case and was disqualified from being a Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha.

The prime minister accused those staging protests of "attacking the foundation of India's development - its constitutional values and bodies".

