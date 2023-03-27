Photos | Black Clothes, Papers Hurled in Parl: Rahul's Ouster Unites Opposition

DMK MP Kanimozhi wearing a black saree to the Parliament. Along with the Congress, MPs from across parties including the NCP, DMK, BRS, and the Left parties also wore black to the Parliament, while Trinamool Congress MPs covered their mouths with black bands.

The TMC's support to the Congress comes as a surprise in the backdrop of Mamata Banerjee and the party recently having decided to distance themselves from Gandhi and the Congress ahead of the 2024 elections.