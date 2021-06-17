Hany Babu’s Eye Worsened As Jail Officials Delayed Treatment: Wife

A year after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) raided his Delhi home, he was arrested in July 2020 in connection with the Elgar Parishad case.

Although Dr Babu asserts that he had no role in organising the Elgar Parishad or in the Bhima Koregaon violence that erupted thereafter, the National Investigation Agency says he has been arrested on charges of “propagating Naxal activities, Maoist ideology and was a co-conspirator with other arrested accused in the Elgaar Parishad case”.

Babu, a known anti-caste activist, is part of the 16 human rights activists and academicians arrested in connection with the Bhima Koregaon violence probe. The other names include Sudha Bharadwaj, Shoma Sen, Surendra Gadling, Mahesh Raut, Arun Ferreira, Sudhir Dhawale, Rona Wilson, Vernon Gonsalves, Varavara Rao, Anand Teltumbde, and Gautam Navlakha were arrested earlier in the same case and all are in jail now.