Watch: Days After Atiq Ahmed's Killing, UP's Prayagraj Bears Strained Silence

After UP gangster Atiq Ahmed was shot and killed in Prayagraj, his home in Chakiya bears a heavy silence.
Piyush Rai
Properties belonging to Atiq Ahmed and his associates, valued at over Rs 1200 crore, have been demolished by the Yogi government's bulldozers.

(Photo: Piyush Rai/The Quint)

English Script: Vishnu Gopinath

Video Editors: Mohd Irshad Alam & Abhishek Sharma

Senior Editor: Aditya Menon

UP gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were shot and killed by three men on 15 April as they were being brought to Colvin Hospital in Prayagraj for a medical examination.

A day after Atiq was gunned down, The Quint visited his former stronghold, Chakiya, where many of his properties have been destroyed due to government action since 2017.

Property and assets owned by Atiq Ahmed and his associates, roughly valued at Rs 1200 crore, have been seized, attached, or destroyed since 2017 – when the Yogi Adityanath government came to power in Uttar Pradesh.

Now, the streets of Chakiya maintain a heavy, strained silence as police and paramilitary forces continue to remain deployed in the region.

The Quint's Piyush Rai reports from the ground. Watch the video for the full story.

