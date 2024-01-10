‘I Am Feeling Validated as an Actor After Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’: Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday talks about the challenges she faced as an actor in the industry.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/Altered by The Quint)
Actor Ananya Panday, who recently appeared in Arjun Varain Singh's Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, has been receiving widespread acclaim for her role in the film.
The Quint caught up with the actor and spoke to her about her childhood days, her journey in the industry, the challenges she faced as an actor, and more.
Speaking about how she "learnt a lot" from Shah Rukh Khan in the industry, Ananya added, "It's just his kindness and his overall warmth and the way he makes any person in the room feel so special and seen all the time."
The actor also spoke about the challenges she faces as a public figure in the age of social media and added:
Watch the video for more.
Location Courtesy: Binge, Mumbai
Video Editor: Arnab Chakravorty
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)