'Misspelling Someone's Name Can Start A Trolling Campaign': Amit Tuli

It's the 21st century and the craze around celebrities and movie stars are on an all-time high - especially with the rising paparazzi culture in Bollywood. But behind the glamour and the glory, there is tireless work to build and maintain these faces of glitz.

The Quint's Swati Chopra talks to Radhika Nihalani, Jaya Saha and Amit Tuli as they take us through their journey in the industry.