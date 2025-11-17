‘Bhindranwale Never Wanted Khalistan’: Captain Amarinder Singh Interview

41 years have passed since 1984, but the wound remains deep. You were briefing committees of ministers and senior secretaries. Could 1984 have been scripted differently? Could dialogue have worked?

Of course dialogue would have worked—and that is exactly what we were doing. There were three tiers. The first tier was between the Prime Minister and Santa Singh Longowal. The entire issue was based on the Anandpur Sahib Resolution, passed in 1973 and adopted in 1978.

The second tier involved three Union ministers and representatives from the Akali Dal.

The third tier was Ravinder Singh (former Speaker from the Akali Dal) and myself, along with three senior secretaries—Principal Secretary Dr. Alexander, Cabinet Secretary Krishnaswamy Rao Sahib, and Home Secretary Mr. Chaturvedi.

We did groundwork, it went to the ministers, and then to the top. The objective was to reach a solution through dialogue.