Militant or Martyr? Decoding Cult of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale

On 6 June, the anniversary of Operation Bluestar, Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh posted a story on Instagram which had an image of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale with the text 'Shaheedan Nu Parnaam' (Salute to the Martyrs).

He was trolled heavily by right wing Twitter handles, after which he deleted his post and wrote an apology, saying that he had made a mistake. However, his apology invited a backlash from a many Sikhs, such as Khalsa Aid founder Ravi Singh, who said "Don't apologise for your history. First they attack us and then they silence us."

Another development took place - the Twitter account of pop singer Jazzy B and rapper Sukhdeep Singh Bhogal aka LFresh the Lion - were banned following an order by the Indian government.

One of the reasons cited by the Indian government was that the artists were glorifying Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale.