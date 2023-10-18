At Least 500 Killed in Alleged Israeli Air Strike on Gaza Hospital

An alleged Israeli airstrike at Gaza's al-Ahli hospital killed at least 500 people on Tuesday, 18 October, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.
(Photo: AP/PTI, Altered by The Quint)
However, refuting the claims, the Israel Defense Force (IDF) said that a rocket launched by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group misfired and is responsible for the blast.
"The entire world should know, it was barbaric terrorists in Gaza that attacked the hospital in Gaza and not the IDF. Those who brutally murdered our children also murdered their own children," said Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Palestinian militant group Hamas launched 5,000 rockets towards Israel on 7 October, following which Israel has been continuously bombing Gaza where over 2 million people are located.
As per Gaza's health authorities, at least 3,000 people have been killed since Israel began its assault. Meanwhile, around 1,300 people were killed in the attack by Hamas on Israel, according to Reuters.
President Biden said that he is "outraged and deeply saddened by the explosion at the Al Ahli Arab hospital in Gaza."
"Immediately upon hearing this news, I spoke with King Abdullah II of Jordan, and Prime Minister Netanyahu of Israel and have directed my national security team to continue gathering information about what exactly happened. The United States stands unequivocally for the protection of civilian life during conflict and we mourn the patients, medical staff and other innocents killed or wounded in this tragedy," a statement released by Biden read.
United Nations Secretary General António Guterres said, "I am horrified by the killing of hundreds of Palestinian civilians in a strike on a hospital in Gaza today, which I strongly condemn. My heart is with the families of the victims. Hospitals and medical personnel are protected under international humanitarian law."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed shock and said that people involved in the bombing should be held responsible.
"Deeply shocked at the tragic loss of lives at the Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza. Our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, and prayers for speedy recovery of those injured. Civilian casualties in the ongoing conflict are a matter of serious and continuing concern. Those involved should be held responsible," he posted on X.
Saudi Arabia's foreign ministry also condemned the attack on hospital by "Israeli occupation forces."
"Saudi Arabia condemns in the strongest possible terms the heinous crime committed by the Israeli occupation forces by bombing Al Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza, which led to the deaths of hundreds of civilians, including children as well as injured and wounded individuals," the ministry posted on X.
French President Emmanuel Macron said, "Nothing can justify striking a hospital. Nothing can justify targeting civilians."
"France condemns the attack on the Al-Ahli Arab hospital in Gaza, which made so many Palestinian victims. Our thoughts are with them. All the light must be shed on the circumstances," he added.
