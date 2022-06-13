'Having No Job for a While in Mumbai Took a Toll on Me': Sanya Malhotra

Sanya Malhotra gets candid in an interview with The Quint
Photo: The Quint
Sanya Malhotra is known for her phenomenal performances in all her films. From her acting debut as Babita in Dangal to the dynamic Jyoti in Shanker Raman's Love Hostel, Sanya has excelled in a variety of roles.
The Quint spoke to the actor about her journey in the film industry, how a Delhi-girl moved to Mumbai alone to pursue her dreams, how she got her first audition, and more.
Sharing her initial career plans, Sanya shared that her 'Plan-B' was to become a choreographer. "It was tough for my mother to explain to her friends back in Delhi that I wanted to be an actor. So she told all them that she had gone for dance auditions," she added.
The Ludo actor further spoke about her struggles in relocating from Delhi to Mumbai to make her career in Bollywood. "Mumbai definitely felt much safer than Delhi but was also extremely expensive at the same time".
Speaking of the comparisons made between her and Fatima Sana Shaikh, the actor said,
Sanya will soon be seen in the role of a cop in debutant director Yashowardhan Mishra's Kathal, starring alongside Anant Joshi in the film. The Netflix Original is a female-centric dramedy, and it will be available for streaming from 9 December 2022 on the OTT platform.
