'Having No Job for a While in Mumbai Took a Toll on Me': Sanya Malhotra

Sanya Malhotra is known for her phenomenal performances in all her films. From her acting debut as Babita in Dangal to the dynamic Jyoti in Shanker Raman's Love Hostel, Sanya has excelled in a variety of roles.

The Quint spoke to the actor about her journey in the film industry, how a Delhi-girl moved to Mumbai alone to pursue her dreams, how she got her first audition, and more.