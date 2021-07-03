Second India-Born Woman to Go to Space, Who is Sirisha Bandla?

Sirisha Bandla, who is among the five people to take the fourth fully-crewed test space flight with Virgin Galactic, will become the second India-born woman to travel to space on 11 July 2021.

Kalpana Chawla was the first India-born woman astronaut to go to space.

Virgin Galactic’s founder billionaire Richard Branson will also be on board the flight.

The space mission, announced on Friday, 2 July, comes nine days ahead of Amazon's Jeff Bezos’ flight to space which was announced last month.

“I am so incredibly honoured to be a part of the amazing crew of #Unity22, and to be a part of a company whose mission is to make space available to all,” Bandla wrote on Twitter.