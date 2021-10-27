Who Is Anita Anand, the 2nd Woman Ever To Become Canada's Minister of Defence?

Anita Anand, an Indian-origin politician who won her re-election to the Canadian Parliament in September 2021, was appointed as the nation’s Minister of Defence on Tuesday, 26 October, during a Cabinet reshuffle by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, The Hindu reported.

The reshuffle comes one month after the Liberal Party reassumed power in the Canadian government after winning the snap elections called by Trudeau.

Anand, who is 54 years old, will succeed another Indian-origin as defence minister.

She replaces Harjit Sajjan, who has been criticised for his inaction over allegations of sexual misconduct against former Chief of Defence Staff Jonathan Vance.

Trudeau’s decision to appoint Anand as defence minister hasn’t taken many by surprise as she had been portrayed as a fitting candidate for weeks, whose appointment would be a sign from the government that it wants to reform the military, especially with regards to the Canadian military which, according to a Global News report from July earlier this year, “received more than 700 sexual assault reports since 2016.”

Anand said that her being a woman was one factor among many and her “top priority is to make sure that everyone in the armed forces feels safe and protected, and that they have the support that they need when they need them, and the structures in place to ensure that justice is serviced”, Global News reported on Tuesday, 26 October.