Kapil Dev’s 175 Not Out Finally Has Some Reference, Thanks to Kabir Khan's '83'

One aspect that they could have shown is the animosity that existed between Marshall and Dilip Vengsarkar. The former India captain was rendered hors de combat while batting in the second league match by a Marshall thunderbolt. Marshall v Vengsarkar rivalry started in the 1978-79 series when Alvin Kallicharan came with a second-string side to India thanks to the Kerry Packer circus. The makers could have shown that rivalry a bit more in detail, but the movie was more about Kapil and his heroics.

But it is not like the Indian squad that played in the 1983 World Cup were without any faults. The movie captures briefly the `misunderstanding’ between Kapil and senior pro Sunil Gavaskar. The little master from Mumbai gets dropped or rested, whichever side you choose to believe, from two league matches (against Australia and West Indies). Now in Kapil’s book Cricket My Style it is referred to as a misinterpretation of his famed English which did not go down well with Gavaskar. This could have been built on for a bit more, because the manager Mansingh (as also shown in the movie) had to play a part in dousing the fire, but sadly that part is touched only briefly.

One unknown aspect about that tournament was the royal shellacking that Kapil gave one of his good friends in cricket, Roger Binny. That worked wonders as Binny returned magical figures against Australia in the return match and ended as one of the top wicket-takers of the tournament.

Rest of the tournament is captured as well as you can, because recreation of magical moments is always difficult, but the makers have managed to do that with some credit.

For everyone who has no recollection of or has never followed Indian cricket before, this movie is a good education of how the tournament changed the face of the sport forever.