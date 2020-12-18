Zoom Lifts 40-Minute Limit for Free Users on Upcoming Holidays

Video meet app Zoom has removed the 40-minute limit on free accounts for several upcoming holidays. The company has made meetings unlimited for Hanukkah, Christmas Eve, Christmas, New Year's Eve, New Year's Day, and Kwanzaa.

Kwanzaa is an annual celebration of African-American culture that is held from 26 December to 1 January.

"You don't need to do anything to remove the limit – it will be automatically lifted during these designated times," the company said in an update on Wednesday, 16 December.

Zoom earlier lifted its 40-minute limit last month for Thanksgiving.

"COVID-19 has changed how we live, work, and celebrate in 2020, and like everything else this year, the holiday season doesn't look the same.

"We're removing the 40-minute limit on free Zoom accounts for all meetings globally for several upcoming special occasions," the company announced.