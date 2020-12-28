Xiaomi Mi 11 to Launch Today: Watch Livestream, Features, Prices

The much awaited Xiaomi Mi 11 will be launched on Monday, 28 December on the official Xiaomi China website. The phone will only be launched in China first and is expected to be introduced to the Indian market in 2021.
Days before the launch, lnew leaked images have suggested the design of the upcoming phone. Alleged renders shared online also suggest four-colour options.
According to several leaks and rumours, the Xiaomi Mi 11 will be packed with several premium features, hosting upto 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The phone will also be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Soc.
The phone will also have other variants catering to different consumer segments. Given the premium built and the flagship processor, the Xiaomi Mi 11 base model, with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, will be priced around Rs 51,000 (RMB 4,500) and the top-end variant of the Xiaomi Mi 11 (12GB RAM + 256GB storage) will be priced around Rs 58,500 (RMB 5,200).
According to leaked images of the retail box of Xiaomi Mi 11, the company may not be shipping the charger with the premium phone. The leaked images of the box shown side-by-side in comparison with the Apple iPhone 12’s box, revealing little difference.
The smartphone may have a 50MP primary camera, 48MP ultra-wide camera, and a 12MP telephoto lens, while the fourth lens could be a depth sensor.
The device is expected to feature a 120-Hz screen, along with a 2K resolution display, with a punch-hole camera for selfies.
The 'Mi 11' is rumoured to have a four-sided curved display with a punch-hole cutout in the front. The handset might arrive with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.
The battery capacities of the Mi 11 and Mi 11 Pro are said to be 4,780mAh and 4,970mAh, respectively. Both the phones would support 55W fast charging and could also have 30W wireless charging support.
