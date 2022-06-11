Wordle 358 Answer Today: Hints, Clues, and Solution for 12 June 2022

One of the most popular word puzzle game online, Wordle is back with a new word for Sunday, 12 June 2022. The game — which is now owned by the New York Times — was created by Josh Wardle who launched it in 2021.

Wordle releases a new five-letter word every day for its players. They are given a total of six attempts to guess that correct word. After each guess, the colour of word boxes change to show whether you have guessed the correct word or not.

Participants who are successful in guessing the correct word within the given six attempts are awarded a Wordle score.