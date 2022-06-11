Wordle 358 Answer Today: Hints, Clues, and Solution for 12 June 2022

Wordle 358 hints, clues and the answer for today.
(Photo: The Quint)
One of the most popular word puzzle game online, Wordle is back with a new word for Sunday, 12 June 2022. The game — which is now owned by the New York Times — was created by Josh Wardle who launched it in 2021.
Wordle releases a new five-letter word every day for its players. They are given a total of six attempts to guess that correct word. After each guess, the colour of word boxes change to show whether you have guessed the correct word or not.
Participants who are successful in guessing the correct word within the given six attempts are awarded a Wordle score.
Wordle word of the day starts with the letter 'F'.
It ends with the letter 'T'.
The word comprises of two vowels which are placed next to each other.
The word has no repetitive letters.
If you are left with your last chance and you still haven't guessed the correct word, then here's the solution for you. Wordle word for 29 May is 'FLOAT'.
