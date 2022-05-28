Wordle 344: Hints, Clues, and Answer for 29 May 2022

Wordle 344 word for 29 May 2022.
Wordle is back with a new word for its fans to guess on Sunday, 29 May 2022. Wordle word of the day, i.e Wordle 344, can be a tricky one to guess. But before jumping directly to the word, here is a brief description of the game for new players.
What is Wordle and how to play it?
Wordle is a New York Times owned word puzzle game which comes up with a five-letter word everyday for its players. People playing the game are required to guess the new word. Each player gets six chances to guess the correct word. After each guess, the colour of word boxes change to show whether you have guessed the correct word or not.
People who are able to guess the correct word within the given six attempts are awarded a Wordle score.
Here, we have curated some hints and clues, which might help you to guess the correct word.
Wordle word of the day starts with the letter 'B'.
It ends with the letter 'U'.
The word comprises of three vowels placed at second, fourth, and fifth position.
While guessing the word, players must keep in mind that Wordle word of the day is a noun.
If you are still unable to guess the correct word, then here's the solution for you. Wordle word for 29 May is 'BAYOU'.
