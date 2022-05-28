Wordle 344: Hints, Clues, and Answer for 29 May 2022

What is Wordle and how to play it?

Wordle is a New York Times owned word puzzle game which comes up with a five-letter word everyday for its players. People playing the game are required to guess the new word. Each player gets six chances to guess the correct word. After each guess, the colour of word boxes change to show whether you have guessed the correct word or not.

People who are able to guess the correct word within the given six attempts are awarded a Wordle score.