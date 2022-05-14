Wordle 329: Hints, Clues, and Answer for 14 May 2022

Wordle 328 hints, clues and the answer for 13 May 2022.
Wordle, the New York Times owned word puzzle game has come up with a new word for Saturday, 14 May 2022. Wordle 329 i.e. Wordle word of the day, is an easy one to guess.
But before moving on to the hints and clues for the new word, here is a brief description of the game for new players.
What is Wordle and how to play it?
Wordle is word puzzle game where players have to guess a new five-letter word every day. Each player gets six attempts to guess the correct word. After each guess, the colour of word boxes change to show whether you have guessed the correct word or not.
People who are able to guess the correct word within the given six attempts are awarded a Wordle score.
In this article, we have curated some hints and clues, which might help you to guess the correct word.
Wordle word of the day starts with the letter 'M'.
It ends with the letter 'L'.
It has two vowels used at second and fourth position.
While guessing the word, players must keep in mind that Wordle word of the day is a noun.
If you are only left with your last chance and still haven't guessed the correct word, then here's the solution for you. Wordle word for 14 May is 'METAL'.
