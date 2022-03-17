Wordle #271 for 17 March: Hints, Clues, and Solution

Wordle #271 answer for 17 March.
Word puzzle game Wordle has become popular on the internet over the past few months. It involves guessing a new five-letter word every day.
A player gets six attempts to guess the correct word. Every guess is followed by a change in colour of boxes to show if the player has guessed the correct letter or not.
Players who are successful in guessing the five-letter word in six tries are awarded a Wordle score.
Worlde word for 17 March is an easy one to guess. However, we have curated some hints and clues to might help you guess the right word for 17 March.
Wordle word of the day starts with the letter 'M'
It consists of three vowels
The word of the day ends with the letter 'E'
It is something you enjoy with popcorn
After throwing up verbs consecutively for the last few days, Wordle has given a noun for 17 March.
If you still haven't been able to guess the correct word for Wordle #271, then here's the solution for you. Wordle answer for 17 March is 'MOVIE'.
