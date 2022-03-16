Wordle #270: Check Hints, Clue and Answer for 16 March

Wordle #270 hints and clues for 16 March 2022
Wordle 270: The New York Times-owned Wordle is back with a word for Wednesday, 16 March 2022. Here is a brief explanation of the game for new Wordle players.
Wordle is a word puzzle game where the players have to guess a new five-letter word every day. Players get six chances to guess the correct five-letter word. After every guess, colour of the blocks changes in order to show if the player has guessed the correct word.
People who are successful in guessing the correct word within six attempts are given a wordle score.
In this article, we have curated some hints and clues which might help you to guess the correct five-letter word for Wednesday's puzzle.
Wordle word for the day has two vowels
The word begins with letter 'C'
It ends with letter 'R'
Vowels are placed at second and fourth places
After a verb for Wordle 269, word for 16 March is also a verb. While guessing the word, players must keep in mind that the word of the day is used mostly in restaurant business.
If you are unbale to guess the answer for Wordle 270, then here's the solution for you. Wordle answer for 16 March is 'CATER'.
