Will Twitter’s ‘Review Your Tweet’ Prompt Affect Users’ Behaviour?

Microblogging platform Twitter is launching a new test that will enable its users to ‘rethink’ and ‘review’ before posting any replies.

According to the company’s announcement, Twitter will detect for any potentially harmful or offensive reply to someone else’s tweet, and accordingly a prompt will appear which will allow you to rethink and revise your response before posting.

A pop up message, “Want to review this before tweeting?” will appear if a user tries to post any offensive reply. Three options will be given to every user before posting the tweet: one to review the tweet and edit it, second to delete the tweet completely, and third to go ahead and tweet regardless of the alert.

Earlier, in August 2020 and May 2020, Twitter ran these tests on Android devices as well. However, this feature have not been launched yet as Twitter claims that it is still experimenting with it.