Now You Can Send Audio DMs on Twitter in India: Here’s How

The social media micro blogging platform Twitter has rolled out a new audio message feature which enables users to send voice messages via direct messages (DM). Several users from India, Brazil and Japan have already started receiving this update.

Sharing his thoughts on the new feature, Manish Maheshwari, Managing Director, Twitter India said, "India is a priority market for Twitter, and that is why we're constantly testing new features and learning from people's experience of the service here.”