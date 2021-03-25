All About Competition Commission’s WhatsApp Privacy Policy Probe

India’s anti-trust and fair trade regulator, Competition Commission of India (CCI), on Wednesday, 24 March, ordered an investigation into WhatsApp’s proposed privacy policy changes.

The regulator observed, “The conduct of WhatsApp in sharing of users’ personal data with other Facebook companies, in a manner that is neither fully transparent nor based on voluntary and specific user consent, appears prima facie unfair to users.”

CCI’s 21-page order listed the responses by both WhatsApp and its parent company, Facebook, and its reasons for ordering a probe into what it found to be abuse of WhatsApp’s dominant market status through “exploitative and exclusionary conduct”.

It also illustrated the CCI’s dissatisfaction in the manner in which Facebook and WhatsApp responded and the lack thereof. CCI found Facebook’s attitude towards its queries as “egregious and evasive”.

The Quint combed through the order to explain the core issues and why this is a big deal.