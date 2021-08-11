WhatsApp’s Adds New Emojis and Image Editor for Desktop Version

Emojis: WhatsApp is adding new emojis to its platform include multiple skin tone couples, couples kissing, the dazzled face with spiral eyes, and a face in the clouds emoji.

The new emojis for men and women with different skin tones and hairstyles and bearded emojis for both men and women, as spotted on WABeta Info. This update will be rolled out to both iOS and android users.

It is worthy noting that both sender and receiver must update their apps to the latest version to enjoy this feature.