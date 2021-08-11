WhatsApp’s Adds New Emojis and Image Editor for Desktop Version

WhatsApp. Image used for representational purpose.
(Photo: IANS)
Messaging platform WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature which includes editing photos on WhatsApp web before sending it to a contact and also adds new emojis to the platform, said a report by WABeta Info.
Emojis: WhatsApp is adding new emojis to its platform include multiple skin tone couples, couples kissing, the dazzled face with spiral eyes, and a face in the clouds emoji.
The new emojis for men and women with different skin tones and hairstyles and bearded emojis for both men and women, as spotted on WABeta Info. This update will be rolled out to both iOS and android users.
It is worthy noting that both sender and receiver must update their apps to the latest version to enjoy this feature.
Image Editor: WhatsApp is now rolling out another useful option to edit pictures from WhatsApp Web/Desktop.
The new image editing tools will allow users to tweak pictures before sending. This feature is similar to the feature present on WhatsApp’s smartphone apps. WhatsApp will show some new options to edit it, like the possibility to add emojis, stickers, text and more, according to the report.
Meanwhile, Just a few months ago. WhatsApp rolled out 'view once' disappearing photo and video feature. The platform is now working on new features like multi-device support and encrypted backups too.
Published: undefined