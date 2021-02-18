WhatsApp Users Will Soon Be Able To Log Out of the App: Report

The report further suggests that users will now be able to connect as many as four devices to a single account.“You can use WhatsApp Web without your main phone to be connected to the Internet,” read a statement from WABeta Info post.

This new feature will also enable users to monitor social media consumption, as they will be able to logout from their phone and log in whenever they feel like.

The newly added feature will be available on both WhatsApp Messenger and Business versions.