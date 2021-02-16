Sandes: India’s WhatsApp Alternative, Key Features & Details

As the Indian government is urging people to use ‘Made-in India’ social media platforms, a new instant messaging platform has been launched by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) called Sandes amid Twitter ban trends in the country.

This move has come after social micro blogging platform Twitter refused to comply with the orders of Indian government of blocking ‘anti national’ accounts.

Indian government is on a spree to promote made in India applications, and among them is the Koo app, which is now being promoted by several ministers including Union Minister Piyush Goyal.

A new report suggests that Sandes will be rolled out in full go, later in 2021. Here’s everything you need to know about India’s messaging platform.