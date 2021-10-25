Whatsapp to Not Work on These Devices From Next Month: Check Details Here

iPhone SE, iPhone 6S, Samsung Galaxy SII are among the phones that will stop supporting Whatsapp from 1 November.
ujjwala lakhanpal
Tech and Auto
Published:

WhatsApp will not work on these devices from next month. Image used for representational purposes. 

|

(File Photo: IANS)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>WhatsApp will not work on these devices from next month. Image used for representational purposes.&nbsp;</p></div>

According to latest media reports, Facebook-owned messaging app WhatsApp shall stop being supported by some Android and Apple smartphones from November 2021.

WhatsApp shall now be supported only on iOS 10 and newer versions of the operating system for apple users. On the other hand, WhatsApp shall only be supported on Android 4.0.3 or lower for Android users.

Here is a tentative list that WhatsApp has shared for a few devices that will cease to support Whatsapp from 1 November 2021.

  • iPhone SE

  • iPhone 6S

  • Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite

  • Galaxy Trend II

  • Galaxy SII

  • Galaxy S3 mini

  • Galaxy Xcover 2

  • Galaxy Core

  • Galaxy Ace 2

  • LGs Lucid 2

  • LG Optimus F7

  • LG Optimus F5

  • LG Optimus L3 II Dual

  • LG Optimus F5

  • LG Optimus L5

  • LG Optimus L5 II

  • LG Optimus L5 Dual

  • LG Optimus L3 II

  • LG Optimus L7

  • LG Optimus L7 II Dual

  • LG Optimus L7 II

  • LG Optimus F6

  • LG Enact

  • LG Optimus L4 II Dual

  • LG Optimus F3

  • LG Optimus L4 II

  • LG Optimus L2 II

  • LG Optimus Nitro HD and 4X HD

  • LG Optimus F3Q

  • ZTE Grand S Flex

  • ZTE V956

  • ZTE Grand X Quad V987

  • ZTE Grand Memo

  • Huawei’s Ascend G740

  • Huawei Ascend Mate

  • Huawei Ascend D Quad XL

  • Huawei Ascend D1 Quad XL

  • Huawei Ascend P1 S

  • Huawei Ascend D2

  • Sony’s Xperia Miro

  • Sony Xperia Neo L

  • Sony’s Xperia Arc S

Other devices from Alcatel, HTC, Lenovo are also included in the list.

Users must note that while these devices will stop being supported by Whatsapp, they must not panic. This process will happen in a phased manner and Whatsapp will not immediatly stop working from 1 November 2021 on these devices. The smartphones will merely stop gaining security updates and new features, which will invariably lead to the app being defunct on these older smartphones.

