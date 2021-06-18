WhatsApp Privacy Policy: 19 June Deadline for Some Countries

Messaging platform WhatsApp has extended the deadline of its privacy policy for some countries to Saturday, 19 June.

WaBetaInfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp's features, revealed that users residing in specific countries, such as Germany and Argentina, got an extension.

However, if WhatsApp does extend the deadline in some countries, it will only add to the confusion over the privacy policy, which has been mired in controversy since the day it was announced.

Earlier in May, Germany’s lead data protection regulator had called WhatsApp’s new terms of service “illegal”.

Hamburg Commissioner for Data Protection and Freedom of Information in Germany had previously said that Facebook has no legal basis for processing WhatsApp user data.