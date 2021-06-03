WhatsApp, Twitter Gets Grievance Officer: How to File a Complaint

In compliance with the new IT rules, WhatsApp & Twitter have appointed grievance officers.
(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)
Indian Government's new Information Technology (IT) rules came into effect from Wednesday, 26 May 2021. As per the new rules, all "significant social media intermediaries" are required to appoint a grievance officer, a chief compliance officer, and nodal officer.
"Significant social media intermediaries" are those platforms which house more than 50 lakh users.
WhatsApp and Twitter have already announced appointed grievance officers in India.
For WhatsApp, grievance officer Paresh B Lal can be contacted via email or post.
"To contact the Grievance Officer, please send an email with your complaint or concern and sign with an electronic signature. If you're contacting us about a specific account, please include your phone number in full international format, including the country code," reads the official website.
The Email ID is: grievance_officer_wa@support.whatsapp.com
You can also contact him on the address mentioned below:
Paresh B Lal
WhatsApp
Attention: Grievance Officer
Post Box No. 56
Road No. 1, Banjara Hills
Hyderabad - 500 034
Telangana, India
For Twitter, interim resident grievance officer can be contacted on:
Dharmendra Chatur
4th Floor, The Estate
121, Dickenson Road,
Bengaluru - 560 042
Karnataka, India
grievance-officer-in@twitter.com
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: 03 Jun 2021,04:49 PM IST