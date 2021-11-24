Vodaphone Idea Revises Prepaid Plan Prices From 25 November 2021

Vodaphone Idea Revised Prepaid Plan Prices to come into effect From 25 November 2021
(Photo: Kotaku Australia)
Vodafone Idea (Vi) has revised the prices of several of its prepaid plans after Airtel made a similar move a few days ago, in order to increase the average revenue per user (ARPU).
According to reports, the new prices for Vi plans will come into effect from 25 November 2021 in India. The price hike involves an additional Rs. 500 on prepaid packs.
In addition, data top ups to unlimited voice bundles have also seen a price hike. Even the base level Rs. 79 voice pack will be seeing a price hike of Rs. 20, and eventually be priced at Rs. 99.
According to a statement released by Vodaphone Idea, the main motive behind increasing the tariff rates is to improve the ARPU and help address the financial stress faced by the telecommunication industry.
Users may note that the most premium Vodafone Idea prepaid plan (proced at Rs. 2,399) shall now be available for Rs. 2,899 from 25 November 2021.
This plan offers 1.5GB of daily data, 100 SMS messages per day, and unlimited calling for a validity of 365 days. According to the price hike, an increase of Rs. 500 has been introduced on this plan.
Besides this, several other Vi prepaid plans will also be witnessing a price hike. For example, the Rs. 1,499 prepaid plan shall now be available to customers at Rs. 1,799.
The benefits in this plan include 24GB data, 2,600 SMS messages, unlimited calling, and 365 days validity.
Similarly, the Rs. 699 Vi prepaid plan is now going to be priced at Rs. 839 and the Rs. 599 prepaid pack shall now be priced at Rs. 719.
The former offers 2GB daily data while the latter offers 1.5GB daily data. Both plans come with 84 days validity, 100 SMS messages per day, and unlimited calling.
Customers may note that even the Rs. 379 Vi prepaid plan that offers 84 days validity, unlimited calling, 1,000 SMS messages, and 6GB data shall now be priced at Rs. 459 for India subscribers.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)