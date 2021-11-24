Vodaphone Idea Revises Prepaid Plan Prices From 25 November 2021

Users may note that the most premium Vodafone Idea prepaid plan (proced at Rs. 2,399) shall now be available for Rs. 2,899 from 25 November 2021.

This plan offers 1.5GB of daily data, 100 SMS messages per day, and unlimited calling for a validity of 365 days. According to the price hike, an increase of Rs. 500 has been introduced on this plan.