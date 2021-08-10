Vi Prepaid Plan: Vodafone Idea Revises Rs 449 Plan, Check Details

Vi Rs 449 Prepaid Plan: Check all the details here
Vodafone Idea (Vi) has announced a revision in its prepaid recharge plan of Rs 449. The company is now offering double data and a subscription of OTT platform Zee5.
The Rs 449 pack offers unlimited voice calling along with 4GB data per day. It also offers 100 free SMSes per day.
Apart from these facilities, company is also providing some additional offers:
Users will get one year subscription of Zee5 premium
Internet pack will not be deducted from 12 midnight to 6 am in the morning. Therefore, users can download, binge watch, surf etc during this time without any data deduction
Weekend data rollover
Recently Vi has also launched its new multi-connection plan, RedX Family Plan. The company has introduced two pack variants under RedX Family Plan: Rs 1,699 per month and Rs 2,299 per month. These family plans are postpaid plans.
Vi offers one more pack under the same plan, ie, of Rs 1,099.
Rs 1,099 RedX Family Plan is for 1 member
Rs 1,699 plan is for 3 members
Rs 2,299 plan is for 5 members
For more details regarding Vi RedX Family plans, you can visit Vi's official website: myvi.in
