Visa Will Now Allow Payments Using Cryptocurrency: Report

If a customer chooses to use Crypto.com visa card for buying any items, the digital currency held in the crypto wallet must be converted into conventional cash.

However, with Visa’s latest step, the cryptocurrency wallet will deposit fiat currency in a bank account, which will be wired to Visa at the end of the day to settle any transactions, including cost and complexity for companies.

Earlier last week, electric vehicle and clean energy firm Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk said on Wednesday, 24 March, that people in the US can now buy a car from the company using Bitcoins. The option to pay with the popular cryptocurrency will be available to other countries later this year.