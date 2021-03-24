Now, People in US Can Buy Tesla With Bitcoin

Electric vehicle and clean energy firm Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk said on Wednesday, 24 March, that people in the US can now buy a car from the company using Bitcoins. The option to pay with the popular cryptocurrency will be available to other countries later this year.

The company had announced its plans to start accepting Bitcoins over a month ago. Tesla has invested nearly $1.5 billion in Bitcoins.

One Bitcoin is currently worth a little over $56,000, which means people need to pay a little less than one coin to buy the entry-level Tesla.