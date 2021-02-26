Twitter’s Super Follow Feature Will Allow Creators To Earn Money 

American micro-blogging site Twitter announced a new ‘Super Follow’ feature in its Analyst event. The new feature will allow users to access exclusive content for a subscription amount.

With the help of this new feature, creators will be able to earn money by providing exclusive content to their subscribers. Subscribers will have to pay a subscription amount to get access to that content.

"Exploring audience funding opportunities like ‘Super Follows’ will allow creators and publishers to be directly supported by their audience and will incentivise them to continue creating content that their audience loves," Twitter told AFP.