Govt Announces Rules to Regulate Social Media, OTTs & Digital News

Announcing new rules for social media companies and a code of ethics for OTT streaming platforms and digital news media, Union Ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Prakash Javadekar, on Thursday, 25 February said they “are empowering the ordinary users of social media” and aim to address “double standards” by platforms on moderating content.

The Centre has drafted a set of rules to regulate social media platforms, streaming platforms as well as digital news, which include provisions for moderating content, carrying out blocking orders and a three-tier grievance redressal mechanism.

Describing the rules as a “soft touch mechanism”, Union Electronics & IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said they will be implemented in three months’ time.

These rules require social media intermediaries like Facebook and Twitter to deploy “automated tools” like AI to remove objectionable content and also make it mandatory for messaging platforms like WhatsApp to enable traceability of the first originator of the message, a move that could compromise end-to-end encryption.