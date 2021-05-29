Twitter May Soon Introduce Facebook-Like Reactions for Tweets

Social media giant Facebook was the first one to introduce reactions in 2016. As per the leak, Twitter's 'sad' and 'haha' are likely to be same as that of Facebook's, but 'cheer' and 'hmm' are going to be the new additions. The leak also shows that Twitter may not include 'angry' reaction emoji.

Earlier in March 2021, a Twitter user also posted about the survey he took where the company asked him to choose between different reaction sets. When asked to comment on the same, Twitter told The Verge that it is “always exploring additional ways for people to express themselves in conversations.”