'Gold! Legend!' Twitter Celebrate Neeraj Chopra's Historic Olympics Gold

Neeraj Chopra won India's first-ever gold medal in track and field at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. He finished ahead of the Czech duo of Vadlejch Jakub and Vesely Vitezslav who won the silver and bronze medal respectively.

Chopra became the second Indian after Abhinav Bindra to win an individual Olympic gold medal. His second attempt of 87.58m was enough to bag the gold.

Netizens were ecstatic after Neeraj Chopra's win at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Here are some of the best tweets.