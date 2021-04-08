Twitter Held Talks to Acquire Clubhouse for $4 Billion: Report

Microblogging site Twitter reportedly held talks with invite-only audio based platform Clubhouse for a potential acquisition. The deal is currently valued at USD 4 billion, according to Bloomberg.

However, according to the report, the companies were in talks over the past several months, but stopped engaging until recently. The report doesn’t mention any reason why the talks haven’t resumed.

Clubhouse iOS application has become wildly famous after Billionaire and SpaceX founder Elon Musk hosted an audio chat with Robinhood CEO sorting clarification regarding halting the GameStop trading on its platform.

More than 10 million people have downloaded the app, which is currently invite-only and iOS-only.